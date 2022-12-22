Broncos Place OT Tom Compton On Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday that they’ve placed veteran OT Tom Compton on injured reserve with a back injury.

Compton will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Compton, 33, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016.

Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season. The 49ers had signed Compton to a one-year, $3 million deal in 2020 but later restructured it.

The 49ers re-signed Compton to a one-year deal last year before joining the Broncos this past March.

In 2021, Compton appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and started seven games.