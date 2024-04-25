Broncos Had Recent Private Workout With South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Broncos spent “extensive time” with South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Arizona recently.

Most projections have Rattler as an early Day 3 pick but it’s possible he could sneak into the end of the third round, as he’s had a strong pre-draft process.

Rattler could be an option for Denver if they don’t opt to make a move for a quarterback with pick 12 in the first round.

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.

