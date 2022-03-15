Broncos Re-Signing LB Josey Jewell To Two-Year, $11M Deal

Mike Klis reports that the Denver Broncos are re-signing LB Josey Jewell to a two-year contract worth $11 million.

Jewell, 27, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Iowa in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $3.173 million rookie contract that included a $713,982 signing bonus.

He was set to hit the free-agent market this offseason before agreeing to return to Denver.

In 2021, Jewell appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.