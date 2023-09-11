Broncos S Caden Sterns Likely Out For Season With Torn Patellar Tendon

By
Nate Bouda
-

Ian Rapoport reports that Broncos S Caden Sterns is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon.

Caden Sterns

At a minimum, you can expect the Broncos to place Sterns on injured reserve in the coming days. 

Sterns was carted off with a knee injury so it was clear this could be a severe injury. 

Sterns, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract, including a $330,588 signing bonus. 

In 2023, Sterns appeared in one game for the Broncos and did not record any statistics.

