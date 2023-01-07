Broncos & Saints ‘On Same Page’ Regarding Trade Compensation For Sean Payton

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos and Saints appear to be on the same page in regards to trade compensation for HC Sean Payton.

As of now, there’s no deal in place, but Rapoport adds that the Broncos appear to be willing to meet the Saints’ asking price for Payton.

The Saints are reportedly seeking “a first-round draft pick and more” for their former head coach.

A source tells Rapoport that talks between the Broncos and Saints as an “initial conversation” and the expectation is that talks will continue from here.

The Broncos have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton for their head coach job.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.