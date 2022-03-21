Broncos Signing S J.R. Reed

Aaron Wilson reports that the Denver Broncos are signing S J.R. Reed to a contract.

Reed, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.295 million rookie contract with the Jaguars.

Before the start of the 2020 season, Reed was waived and ultimately signed with the Rams where he spent time on and off the active roster and practice squad. He managed to make the Rams’ active roster out of training camp in 2021 before once again being cut loose in October.

He was re-signed to the practice squad but was signed away by the Giants to their active roster. They declined to tender him an offer this offseason.

In 2021, Reed appeared in one game for the Rams and eight games for the Giants, recording 13 total tackles.