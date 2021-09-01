Broncos Waiving RB Royce Freeman

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are waiving RB Royce Freeman on Wednesday.

Rapoport explains that the waiver claims made by Denver forced them to create roster space and led to Freeman’s release.

Freeman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus.

In 2020, Freeman appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and rushed for 170 yards on 35 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 81 yards receiving and no touchdowns.