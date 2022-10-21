Broncos Worked Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos brought in four players for workouts on Friday including OT Christian DiLauro.

The full list includes:

OT Christian DiLauro LB Emeke Egbule DE Azure Kamara LB Zach McCloud

DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad.

The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only two days, however. He later caught on with the 49ers practice squad and re-signed in San Francisco on a futures deal for 2019. The 49ers waived him at the beginning of August and he caught on with the Texans before ending up on their practice squad.

After being released by the Texans, DiLauro signed with the Steelers practice squad before joining the Titans last year. He has bounced on and off the Titans’ practice squad before catching on with the Commanders’ practice squad earlier this month. However, Washington cut him loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2021, DiLauro appeared in one game for the Titans.