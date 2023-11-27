Broncos Worked Out Three Defensive Backs

The Denver Broncos hosted DBs Dane Cruikshank, Matthias Farley and Dallin Leavitt for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Cruikshank, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.

The Jets signed Cruikshank to a one-year contract back in July but was released coming out of the preseason. From there, he signed with the Titans practice squad but was released earlier this month.

In 2023, Cruikshank appeared in two games for the Titans but didn’t record any statistics.