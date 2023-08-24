Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Expected To Miss ‘Several’ Weeks With Hamstring Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss “several” weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in practice on Thursday.
Rapoport says that Jeudy has a “moderate” hamstring injury that puts his Week 1 status in question. However, Rapoport adds that there’s optimism it’s not a long-term injury.
Jeudy, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.
The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past March worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed.
In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
