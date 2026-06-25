Browns Adding Former Vikings AGM Ryan Grigson To Front Office

According to Mary Kay Cabot, former Vikings assistant GM Ryan Grigson will join the Browns as a senior advisor to GM Andrew Berry.

News broke yesterday that Grigson would be leaving the Vikings despite an offer to stay on under new GM Nolan Teasley.

Grigson had been replaced by two new assistant GMs hire by Teasley: Matt Healy from the Browns and Trent Kirchner from the Seahawks.

The initial word had been that Teasley wanted to retain Grigson in a different role but it appears he’ll be moving on to a different opportunity.

Grigson previously served as the Colts general manager several years ago and has worked in personnel roles ever since.

Grigson, 53, had a brief NFL career with the Bengals and Lions before moving on and getting into coaching in 1998. The Eagles hired him as their director of player personnel in 2010 and he departed to become the Colts’ GM two years later.

After five seasons in charge of the Colts, Grigson was fired following the 2016 season. He spent a year working as a senior personnel executive for the Browns before joining the Seahawks as a consultant for the 2018 season. He returned to the Browns in 2020 as a part of their front office before joining the Vikings’ front office in 2022.

During his five years in charge of the Colts, Grigson’s teams posted a record of 49-31 (61.25 percent) and made the playoffs three times.