Browns Announced HC Interview With Anthony Lynn

The Cleveland Browns announced they have completed their head coaching interview with Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Cleveland will have satisfied the Rooney Rule, which requires two in person interviews with candidates with minority backgrounds, after interviewing Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase tomorrow and will be eligible to hire a new head coach.

Lynn has also interviewed for the Bills’ coaching vacancy.

Here’s where the Browns’ coaching search stands so far:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Withdrawn, Chargers)

Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Withdrawn)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Browns OC Tommy Rees (Falcons)

Lynn, 57, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan toward the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension.

Los Angeles fired Lynn in 2021 and the Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. He was let go after one year and joined the 49ers as their assistant head coach/RBs coach.

Lynn was hired by the Commanders for the 2024 season as run game coordinator/RBs coach.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which included one playoff appearance.