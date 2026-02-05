Browns DE Myles Garrett Named 2025 Defensive Player Of The Year

Browns DE Myles Garrett has been named the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors.

This is the second time in Garrett’s career he’s won the honor behind a single-season record of 23 sacks this past year.

Here’s the voting breakdown for this award:

Myles Garrett 500 points: All 50 first-place votes

Will Anderson Jr. 177

Micah Parsons 63

Nik Bonitto 52

Aidan Hutchinson 42

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension in March that included $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defended.