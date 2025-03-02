Browns Dug In On Not Trading Myles Garrett

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Browns seem dug in on their stance of not trading DE Myles Garrett, despite his demand.

Fowler writes the Browns have been delivering emphatic rejections to the teams who have called to express interest, and not many teams have called for that reason.

On the other side of the situation, Garrett seems equally dug in on his stance that he doesn’t want to play for the Browns anymore, including refusing to engage in contract talks that would likely make him the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

Cleveland could let things play out longer to test Garrett’s resolve but either way Fowler says this doesn’t seem like a situation that is going to wrap up any time soon.

The general expectation is that a starting point for a Garrett trade would be two first-round picks and more, assuming the Browns eventually relent on their hardline stance against trading him.

We named the Commanders, Falcons, Bears, Packers, Chargers, and Cardinals as potential frontrunners to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes for Garrett.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $20 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.