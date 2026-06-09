Browns G Joel Bitonio Announces Retirement

Browns LG Joel Bitonio announced he is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons in the league.

Bitonio, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a three-year contract extension in 2021. The Browns restructured the deal back in 2023 to clear just under $7.9 million in cap space.

In his career, Bitonio made 178 starts across 12 years for the Browns primarily at left guard. He was a two-time All-Pro First Team selection, three-time All-Pro Second Team selection and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.