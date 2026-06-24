Browns Haven’t Ruled Out Trading Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot addressed rumors that cropped up this week about the Browns fielding calls to trade QB Shedeur Sanders.

Citing sources, Cabot said nothing has changed for the Browns since the end of minicamp when Sanders and QB Deshaun Watson remained locked in a competition for the starting job. The plan is still for that competition to continue through training camp.

However, Cabot said the Browns have not ruled out trading Sanders if he loses the battle for the starting job to Watson. She adds they could also explore moving QB Dillon Gabriel in the preseason, as the team has four quarterbacks right now and many teams don’t like to carry more than two into the regular season.

Cabot points out that if the Browns could trade DE Myles Garrett, no one is really untouchable for the right offer.

For now, she says the competition is slated to continue through the preseason games, as Browns HC Todd Monken wants to see how the two passers react against a live pass rush.

Cabot had previously reported that Watson was in the lead early in OTAs, but she says he tailed off and Sanders closed the gap enough to extend the competition.

The original report came from ESPN Radio’s Cleveland syndicate, with host Tony Rizzo saying he has heard there have been “talks, ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders.”

“I’m going to say right now, for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28,” Rizzo added. “… Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made.”

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round, and he signed a four-year, $4.647 million rookie contract that included a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns as the news is available.