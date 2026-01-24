Browns Interview Commanders Run Game Coordinator Anthony Lynn For HC Job

Josina Anderson reports that the Browns completed an in-person interview with Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn or their head-coaching vacancy.

Here is a look at the current list of candidates for the job in Cleveland:

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

We will have more on Cleveland as it becomes available.