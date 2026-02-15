Browns Interviewing Two Finalists For DC In Person

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have scheduled in-person interviews with Texans defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin and Falcons DPGC Mike Rutenberg this weekend.

Both are among the finalists for the defensive coordinator role under new HC Todd Monken, replacing Jim Schwartz.

Undlin, 54, began his coaching career as the linebackers coach at California Lutheran. He took his first NFL coaching job in 2004 a defensive coaching assistant for the Patriots.

From there, Undlin worked for the Browns, Jaguars and Broncos before the Eagles hired him as their DBs coach in 2015. The Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season, but he was let go after one year and spent two years in San Francisco as a pass game specialist/secondary coach.

Houston hired Undlin in 2023 as their defensive pass game coordinator and he’s remained in that role since.

In 2020, the Lions defense ranked No. 32 in yards allowed, No. 32 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.

Rutenberg, 44, got his start in coaching as an intern with Washington in 2013, then moved to the college game for several years. He returned to the NFL as an assistant DB coach with the Jaguars in 2013 and held multiple roles in Jacksonville until 2019.

The 49ers hired him as a passing game specialist in 2020 before he joined the Jets as their LB coach in 2021. He took a defensive pass game coordinator role with the Falcons in 2025.