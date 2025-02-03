Browns Maintain They Won’t Trade Myles Garrett

Albert Breer checked in with the Browns following DE Myles Garrett officially requesting a trade and the organization’s stance hasn’t changed.

Browns GM Andrew Berry recently said he wouldn’t trade Garrett even if a team offered two first-round picks and Cleveland still holds that position.

Jonathan Jones says he was told by the Browns, “We’re not entertaining offers.” Mike Garafolo also reports the Browns do not intend to have any conversations about trading Garrett.

None of that is going to stop teams from calling and checking on the Browns’ resolve, so this is shaping up to be an interesting situation to monitor.

It’s worth noting Garrett has just two more years on his contract and the market has moved since he signed his deal, so he is up for a significant raise. Berry and the Browns had indicated previously they were planning to work on an extension for him soon.

Garrett had previously indicated he had good conversations with the team brass about his future in Cleveland and wanted to stay. But his trade request is a 180-degree shift in tone.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $15 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.