Browns Officially Hire Three Coordinators

The Cleveland Browns announced they officially hired OC Travis Switzer, DC Mike Rutenberg, and ST coordinator Byron Storer.

February 20, 2026

It was reported earlier this month that Switzer was set to be hired after being considered the front-runner for the job. Switzer has familiarity with HC Todd Monken during their tenure together in Baltimore.

Switzer took his first NFL job with the Ravens in an administrative/performance role for the 2017 season.

From there, he was promoted to offensive coaching analyst in 2019 before taking an offensive quality control coach position two years later.

Baltimore later promoted him to run game coordinator 2023.

Rutenberg, 44, got his start in coaching as an intern with Washington in 2013, then moved to the college game for several years. He returned to the NFL as an assistant DB coach with the Jaguars in 2013 and held multiple roles in Jacksonville until 2019.

The 49ers hired him as a passing game specialist in 2020 before he joined the Jets as their LB coach in 2021. He took a defensive pass game coordinator role with the Falcons in 2025.

Storer, 41, had a short career as a fullback with the Buccaneers before joining Tampa Bay as an assistant special teams coach in 2010. He had a stint with the Chargers in a similar role starting in 2012.

He was out of the league for five years before being hired by the Raiders as an assistant special teams coach in 2018. The Packers hired him as assistant ST coordinator in 2022.