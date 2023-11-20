Browns Officially Sign QB Joe Flacco To PS, Release WR Trinity Benson

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve officially signed QB Joe Flacco to their practice squad and released WR Trinity Benson from the unit.

Here’s the Browns’ updated practice squad:

Flacco figures to serve as Dorian Thompson-Robinson‘s backup for the time being.

Flacco, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last year.

In 2022, Flacco appeared in five games and made four starts for the Jets, completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.