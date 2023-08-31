Browns Pick Up Another $1.8M Of Cap Room By Reworking Jedrick Wills’ Deal

Field Yates reports that the Browns recently restructured the contract of LT Jedrick Wills for cap space.

The Browns specifically converted $2.286 million of base salary into a signing bonus and added three void years to the deal. This created $1.8288 million in 2023 cap space.

The Browns should now have over $38 million of available cap space to spend this year.

Wills, 23, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract that includes an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past May.

In 2022, Wills appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and made 17 starts at left tackle.