Browns QB Competition Will Continue Into Training Camp

The Browns currently have a QB battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and it was reported earlier this offseason that Watson had the inside track to win the job.

Following the conclusion of mandatory mini camp on Wednesday, Browns HC Todd Monken said they will continue the competition into the training camp. He revealed they will continue alternating reps and not name a starter before training camp gets underway at the end of July.

“We’ll start off fall camp like we’ve been doing. We’ll be alternating those guys,” Monken said, via Jeremy Bergman.

Monken wouldn’t go into who has the upper hand and will just play whoever gives them the best chance to score.

“Whoever gives us the best chance to score. And I won’t know that until we play,” Monken said, via Zac Jackson.

Watson, 30, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round, and he signed a four-year, $4.647 million rookie contract that included a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ quarterback situation as the news is available.