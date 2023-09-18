Nick Chubb Out For Season With Significant Knee Injury

Update:

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski confirmed that RB Nick Chubb suffered a “significant” knee injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2023 season.

It was clear this was a major injury for Chubb, who now faces a second serious rehab from a major knee injury.

You can expect the Browns to place Chubb on injured reserve in the coming days and add a running back to their roster.

Browns RB Nick Chubb was carted off with a serious knee injury during Monday’s game against the Steelers.

It remains to be determined what the severity of the injury is, but any extended absence could be detrimental to Cleveland’s offense. According to Ian Rapoport, the initial prognosis is that Chubb suffered a serious injury.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in back in 2021.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10.850,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Chubb has appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.