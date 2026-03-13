Browns Re-Sign DB D’Angelo Ross

The Cleveland Browns officially re-signed DB D’Angelo Ross to an undisclosed contract on Friday.

Ross, 29, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Ross joined the Texans and returned on multiple one-year deals. He was claimed off waivers by the Browns last season.

In 2025, Ross appeared in three games for the Texans, but did not record a statistic.