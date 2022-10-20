Browns Re-Sign LB Dakota Allen To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday they have re-signed LB Dakota Allen to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Dakota Allen to the practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2022

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

WR Daylen Baldwin WR Mike Harley C Brock Hoffman RB John Kelly TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT Roderick Perry WR Chester Rogers DB Herb Miller OT Tyrone Wheatley LB Jermaine Carter LB Sam Kamara DT Tyeler Davison TE Miller Forristall DB Thomas Graham LB Dakota Allen

Allen, 26, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2019 season. He remained with the Jaguars through the 2021 season.

The Browns signed Allen to a one-year back in June. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before being bumped up to the active roster.

In 2021, Allen appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and made one start. He recorded nine tackles and also forced a fumble.