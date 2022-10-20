Browns Re-Sign LB Dakota Allen To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday they have re-signed LB Dakota Allen to the practice squad. 

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Daylen Baldwin
  2. WR Mike Harley
  3. C Brock Hoffman
  4. RB John Kelly
  5. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  6. DT Roderick Perry
  7. WR Chester Rogers
  8. DB Herb Miller
  9. OT Tyrone Wheatley
  10. LB Jermaine Carter
  11. LB Sam Kamara
  12. DT Tyeler Davison
  13. TE Miller Forristall
  14. DB Thomas Graham
  15. LB Dakota Allen

Allen, 26, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2019 season. He remained with the Jaguars through the 2021 season. 

The Browns signed Allen to a one-year back in June. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before being bumped up to the active roster. 

In 2021, Allen appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and made one start. He recorded nine tackles and also forced a fumble.

