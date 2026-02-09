Browns Request DC Interview With Falcons Pass Game Coordinator Mike Rutenberg

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns have requested an interview with Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for their DC opening.

Fowler mentions Rutenberg was the runner-up for the Titans’ DC job under new HC Robert Saleh before they hired Gus Bradley.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Browns’ DC job:

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns LBs coach Jason Tarver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OLBs coach Charlie Bullen (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley (Requested)

(Requested) Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg (Requested)

Rutenberg, 44, got his start in coaching as an intern with Washington in 2013, then moved to the college game for several years. He returned to the NFL as an assistant DB coach with the Jaguars in 2013 and held multiple roles in Jacksonville until 2019.

The 49ers hired him as a passing game specialist in 2020 before he joined the Jets as their LB coach in 2021. He took a defensive pass game coordinator role with the Falcons in 2025.