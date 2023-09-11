Browns RT Jack Conklin Tore ACL & MCL

According to Adam Schefter, tests showed Browns RT Jack Conklin tore his ACL and MCL, a devastating injury that will knock him out for the remainder of the season.

Conklin was carted off of Sunday’s win against the Bengals with the gnarly-looking injury and the immediate prognosis, which was grim, has now been confirmed.

Cleveland will likely place him on injured reserve shortly.

Conklin, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option which would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. He later reworked his deal with the Browns. He was due to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money and reduced his pay to $8 million fully guaranteed in 2022, plus a $4 million playing time incentive.

He signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Browns back in December of 2022.

In 2023, Conklin appeared in one game for the Browns at right tackle.