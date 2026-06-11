Browns S Ronnie Hickman Signs RFA Tender

The Cleveland Browns announced S Ronnie Hickman has officially signed his restricted free agent tender on Thursday.

Cleveland placed a second-round tender on Hickman, meaning he will officially play the 2026 season on a one-year, $3.52 million deal.

Hickman, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2023. He later signed on with the Browns and agreed to a three-year, $2,715,000 contract.

In 2025, Hickman appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 103 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass defenses.