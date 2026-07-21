Browns Sign CB Damarri Mathis

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Damarri Mathis to a contract.

In correspondence, the Browns waived CB Dom Jones with a failed physical designation.

Mathis, 27, missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury but was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2021. He was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 115 pick in the fourth round out of Pittsburgh in 2022.

Mathis was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,438,963 with a signing bonus of $778,963 when the Broncos cut him loose. The Panthers claimed him off waivers but he spent the season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and one pass deflection.