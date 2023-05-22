Browns Sign Fourth-Round OT Dawand Jones, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns have signed fourth-round OT Dawand Jones to his rookie contract, per Scott Petrak.
He’s the final draft pick for the Browns to sign and Cleveland now has its entire 2023 class under contract.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|74
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Signed
|3
|98
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Signed
|4
|111
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Signed
|4
|126
|Isaiah McGuire
|DE
|Signed
|5
|140
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|Signed
|5
|142
|Cam Mitchell
|CB
|Signed
|6
|190
|Luke Wypler
|C
|Signed
Jones, 21, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.
The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332.
During his four-year college career, Brown appeared in 40 games and made 26 starts, 25 of which came at right tackle and one on the left side.
