Browns Sign RB Nate McCrary To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed RB Nate McCrary to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signing for the Browns:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

McCrary, 23, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley in 2021. He was waived during the preseason and claimed by the Broncos.

The Broncos recently released McCrary in September and offered him a practice squad spot, yet he chose to return to Baltimore’s practice squad instead. He signed a futures deal with the Ravens last offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

The Panthers signed him to their practice squad in November but cut him loose after a month.

During his college career, McCrary appeared in 33 games and recorded 377 rushing attempts for 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns.