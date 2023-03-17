Browns Hosting TE Jordan Akins For Visit

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns are hosting TE Jordan Akins for a visit.

Akins, 30, was drafted by the Texans in the third round out of UCF in 2018. He just finished a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time.

He signed with the Giants on a one-year deal this offseason but was among their roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season. Houston signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he was on and off their active roster.

In 2022, Atkins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 37 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns.