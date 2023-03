Browns Signing WR Marquise Goodwin

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Browns are signing former Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal on Friday.

Cleveland has been looking to add some speed to their receiving corps and Goodwin will certainly provide that.

Goodwin, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He spent four years in Buffalo before signing a two-year contract with the 49ers worth up to $8 million.

Goodwin was set to make just $1.45 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a three-year, $20.3 million extension with $10 million guaranteed. He was later traded to the Eagles.

Goodwin was then released by the 49ers after reverting back to their roster from the Eagles after the conditions of their 2020 trade weren’t met.

From there, Goodwin signed a one-year contract with the Bears in 2021. He became an unrestricted free agent in March and signed with the Seahawks in 2022.

In 2022, Goodwin appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and caught 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns.