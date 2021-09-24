Browns Worked Out CB Isaiah Johnson

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns worked out free agent CB Isaiah Johnson on Friday.

The Jets recently hosted Johnson for a visit.

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

Johnson later had a brief stint with the Texans.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.