Browns Worked Out Five Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted five players for tryouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes

P Nik Constantinou WR Tyler Hudson DT Jaylon Hutchings DB Trey Vaval WR Isaiah Wooden

Wooden, 25, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah in 2024. He was cut loose during training camp and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts in August 2024 and joined the CFL’s BC Lions. From there, he played for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 and 2025.

During his college career at Southern Utah, Wooden appeared in 13 games and recorded 68 receptions for 1,288 yards (18.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.