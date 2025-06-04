Browns Worked Out RB Jordan Mims

According to Aaron Wilson, free agent RB Jordan Mims worked out for the Browns today.

After spending last year with the Saints, Mims has been busy on the workout tour this offseason. He’s been called in by the Titans and Patriots but hasn’t landed a contract yet.

Mims, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Fresno State back in 2023 and later signed a rookie contract with the Bills.

Mims was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans recently cut him loose following their rookie minicamp.

In 2024, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 70 yards (3.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 71 yards (5.9 YPC).