Browns Working To Re-Sign Jarvis Landry & Jadeveon Clowney

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that after the Browns restructured the contract of newly acquired WR Amari Cooper, the team is working to re-sign WR Jarvis Landry and DE Jadeveon Clowney.

Cabot mentions that the Browns are going “all in to try to win a Super Bowl” this year and would love to bring back both players.

According to Cabot, the Browns have been in talks with agents for both players and will try to get deals done in the near future.

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Cooper, so they’re doing their best to upgrade their roster.

For what it’s worth, recent reports have linked Landry to the Chiefs, Saints, Bills and Packers, but it appears as though the Falcons could be his best option.

Meanwhile, Jordan Schultz reported that the Browns have offered Clowney a two-year deal worth $24 million.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after giving him permission to seek out a trade.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks and two pass deflections.

