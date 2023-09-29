Bryce Young Returns As Panthers Starting QB In Week 4

On Friday, Panthers HC Frank Reich announced that Bryce Young will get the start for them in Week 4 after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury.

“Bryce is our quarterback,” Reich said.

Andy Dalton filled in for Young last week.

Young, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. Carolina will have a fifth-year option to pick up at some point as well.

In 2023, Young has appeared in two games for the Panthers and completed 42 of 71 pass attempts (59.2 percent) for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s added five rush attempts for 51 yards.