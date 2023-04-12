Buccaneers Hosting Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are hosting Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday.

Gibbs, 21, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 22 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lance Zierlein compares him to Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

During his three-year college career, Gibbs rushed 383 times for 2,184 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 103 receptions for 1,212 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 games.