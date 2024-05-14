NFC Notes: Taliese Fuaga, Vita Vea, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DL coach Kacy Rodgers said DT Vita Vea has slimmed down so far this offseason and already “looks a lot different.”

“Okay, I’m not going to let the cat out of the bag, but wait until you see him when he comes back,” Rodgers said, via PewterReport. “He looks a lot different. I’ll just let you see him.”

Buccaneers DT Logan Hall confirmed Vea has worked on his weight.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely seen a change,” Hall said. “I’m not sure on the number (how much weight he’s lost), but he’s moving great.”

Rodgers added Vea “has to play better” in 2024 and identified situations where he could’ve been better last season.

“Vita has to play better,” Rodgers said. “When you are talking about that and just looking at plays he’s leaving out there, Vita is a really strong man when he uses his hands and proper technique he’s hard to stop. That’s the thing. He plays hard and does everything we ask of him. Just when you go back and look at some plays [you say], ‘You should have made that play. You know that guy should not be blocking you.’ That’s kind of where we need him to take the next step because he does everything, everything else we ask him for.”

Panthers

Panthers rookie TE Ja’Tavion Sanders is trying to fill the shoes of one of the Carolina greats who played the position before him.

“I’m just trying to be the next Greg Olsen,” Sanders said, via Around The NFL. “I’m trying to be the new face of the offense for sure.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said Sanders can line up all over the field.

“He’s a guy, you can move around a little bit more, maybe play him in the slot a little bit,” Canales said of Sanders.

Saints

Saints rookie OT Taliese Fuaga admitted that it’s a challenge to transition from the right side to the left side of the line.

“I don’t know, some say it’s like driving on the other side of the highway, you know what I’m saying?” Fuaga said, via Saints Wire. “It’s just getting used to it. That’s all I can say about that.”