Panthers Sign WR Deven Thompkins

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Deven Thompkins to the roster.

To make room, the team waived UDFA DL Popo Aumavae with an injury designation. According to Mike Kaye, he tore his Achilles in practice on Tuesday.

Thompkins knows Panthers HC Dave Canales and OC Brad Idzik from last year in Tampa Bay. He gives Carolina another speedy wideout who can push for snaps on special teams and on offense.

The third-year wideout was investigated for domestic violence earlier this offseason after his wife, who filed for divorce earlier this year, accused him of beating her. But she did not press charges and the NFL has indicated no discipline is coming at this time.

Thompkins, 24, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad the following day. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay waived Thompkins with an injury designation this offseason and later cut him from injured reserve.

In 2023, Thompkins appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 17 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight carries for 56 yards.