Rams Elevate CB Charles Woods

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have elevated CB Charles Woods from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 15.
Woods, 24, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of SMU following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived in December and re-signed to their practice squad.
In 2024, Woods has appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded one tackle.
