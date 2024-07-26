Panthers Signing EDGE Kemoko Turay

Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers are signing former Colts EDGE Kemoko Turay to a contract on Friday.

The Panthers recently worked Turay out among a group of edge rushers so he was clearly on the radar as a potential addition.

Turay has missed time each year of his career and didn’t play at all in 2023. He notably recorded 5.5 sacks in 2021 with the Colts, but only appeared in three games the following season in San Francisco.

Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

He concluded his rookie deal and was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers in 2020. He was on and off of their roster until catching on with the Falcons in July 2023, but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed with Atlanta’s practice squad.

Atlanta cut him loose in September of last year and he’s been a free agent ever since.

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.