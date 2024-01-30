Buccaneers Sign Four Players To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve signed four players to futures contracts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

DT Eric Banks LS Evan Deckers LB Vi Jones DT Lwal Uguak

Banks, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived during the season and later added to their practice squad.

The Rams brought Banks back on a futures contract in 2021 before waiving him coming out of the preseason. The Chargers later claimed him off of waivers and he would go on to have stints with the Lions and Cardinals.

In 2023, Banks appeared in two games for the Cardinals and recorded two tackles and no sacks.