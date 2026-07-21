Bucky Irving Believes He’ll Be Ready To Go To Start Training Camp

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving underwent surgery this offseason to address a shoulder injury that sidelined him for a handful of games last year.

Per Mark Skol Jr. of Fox 13 News, Irving said he’s healthy and believes he’ll be ready to go for the start of the team’s training camp on July 29th.

Irving, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,075,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Irving appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 173 rushing attempts for 588 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 30 receptions for 277 yards (9.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.