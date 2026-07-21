Cardinals Hosting Five Tryout Players

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting five tryout players, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
The following is a list of players trying out with Arizona:
- P Jack Browning
- DE Kameron Hamilton
- DT Coziah Izzard
- P Brad Robbins
- DT Jaquelin Roy
Browning, 24, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived and caught on with the Ravens for camp before being waived again.
Browning spent the 2024 season back and forth from the Buccaneers’ active roster and practice squad.
In 2024, Browning appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and punted 10 times for 425 yards (42.5 YPP).
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