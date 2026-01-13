Cardinals Request HC Interview With Texans DC Matt Burke

According to Dianna Russini, the Cardinals have requested to interview Texans DC Matt Burke for their head coaching vacancy.

The following list is a look at the Cardinals’ current head coaching candidates:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

This marks Burke’s first interview request for a head coaching job. Houston had the league’s best defense in yards per game, was No. 2 in points per game, and No. 4 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Burke, 49, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.

The Dolphins would later promote Burke to defensive coordinator after the Broncos hired Vance Joseph. From there, he became a defensive assistant for the Eagles in 2019 and was promoted to defensive line coach the following season.

The Jets hired him as a game management coach in 2021 and was hired as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach in 2022. The Texans hired him as defensive coordinator in 2023.