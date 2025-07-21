Cardinals Tried Out Eight Players Before Camp

The Arizona Cardinals worked out eight players before training camp, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list includes:
- LS Peter Bowden
- LS Ryan Langan
- LS Marco Ortiz
- QB Carter Bradley
- WR Nate McCollum
- WR Ja’Seem Reed
- WR Braylon Sanders
- WR Winston Wright
Bowden, 24, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was cut loose by Green Bay during training camp and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.
Jacksonville cut him loose after a week.
During his three-year college career, Bowden appeared in 39 games as Wisconsin’s starting long snapper.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
