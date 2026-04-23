Utah OT Caleb Lomu Had Seven Top-30 Visits Including Cardinals

In an interview with SI.com’s Justin Melo, Utah OT Caleb Lomu revealed he took a top-30 visit with the Cardinals.

Here’s Lomu’s full list of top-30 visits, which he confirmed in the interview with Melo:

49ers Bears Browns Cardinals Chargers Eagles Giants

Lomu mentioned he’s met with “pretty much” every team in some capacity, but those are the seven teams he took official visits with.

Lomu, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 11th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Gilbert, Arizona. He committed to Utah and remained there for three seasons, earning First Team All-Big 12 Honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Lomu as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Lomu appeared in 27 games over three seasons at Utah with 24 starts at left tackle.

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